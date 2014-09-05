This New Destiny Trailer Is A Rocking Sci-Fi Action Epic

The upcoming release of the video game Destiny has been highly anticipated and much-hyped for a long while, and for good reason. First and foremost, it’s a sci-fi role-playing from Activision and Bungie Studios–the developers of Halo and the publishers of Call of Duty. It’s already “the most pre-ordered new IP (intellectual property) in history,” according to Activision publishing chief executive Eric Hirshberg .





Enlisting agency 72andSunny for marketing and ad duties hasn’t hurt either, considering its consistently awesome work for Call of Duty over the last few years. Now, Activision and 72andSunny seemingly pull out the big guns (or maybe gjallahorns?) for Destiny‘s latest trailer.





Director Joseph Kosinski is a heavy hitter, having helmed not only sci-fi films like Oblivion and Tron: Legacy, but also classic gaming ads like Halo‘s “Starry Night” and “Mad World” for Gears of War. It’s got a nice mix of sci-fi adventure paired with jovial action-flick buddy banter, but what really turns the stoke levels up to 11 is the not-so-small matter of featuring one of the most bone-rattling beast mode tunes of all time, Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.” And then, just for good measure, that floating robot orb is voiced by the one and only Tyrio…er, Peter Dinklage. Just name the trailer “ALIENS! ZEPPELIN! DINKLAGE!” and we’d be just as sold on it.