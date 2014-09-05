Rebranding The Male Ginger As A Hottie

When you think of attractive redheaded women, you’re thinking Lindsay Lohan in her prime, Christina Hendricks in all her buxom glory, Nicole Kidman in a regal red-carpet pose–shall we go on? When you think of attractive redheaded men, you’re thinking Prince Harry, you’re thinking…um…yeah.

There’s a stigma about male redheads. Redheaded women get the fiery, sexpot treatment while carrot-topped men are branded as pale weaklings or weirdos. Rebellious ginger Prince Harry has long been the exception, but London-based photographer Thomas Knights is out to “rebrand the ginger male stereotype.”

“Red Hot,” Knights’ first solo exhibit spanning Amsterdam, London, and New York, depicts rust-hair gods smirking and smoldering in a series of shots against a cerulean background that only intensifies their ginger perfection. But don’t think of this as a vanity project. As Knights, who is also a redhead, explains on his Facebook page:

In the UK and throughout the world, being ginger and male comes with many stigmas attached. Many are bullied at school and for some, even later in life. As far as I can see, no one has focused (or noticed) the huge, polarised gap between the way our society perceives red headed women (often the ultimate woman – think Jessica Rabbit) and red headed males (often emasculated and de-sexulised in film and TV – no Hollywood heroes, heartthrobs – few leading men). Essentially, what I’m doing is creating an exciting and revealing exhibition showcasing a positive outlook on the red-haired male.

Photo: courtesy of BOSI

“Red Hot” is currently showing at BOSI Contemporary through September 14.