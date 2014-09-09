Using Mobile Phone Payments To Get People With No Credit History Some Credit

If you’ve ever been refused store credit even though you have a decent job and plenty of money in the bank, you’ll understand the biggest barrier facing the financially excluded in the developing world. Often what stops people from getting loans to build their businesses or buy assets isn’t their profile as customers. They may be ideal applicants, with regular income and the willingness to repay. Their problem is proving it.

If you’re on the outside the financial system, you don’t have a credit history that a loan officer can refer to; you may not have much documentation at all. In effect, you face a Catch 22. You’re excluded from the financial system because you’re excluded from the financial system.

It’s this problem that Nicole Stubbs has been trying to address with First Access, a New York startup that mines alternative financial data, including mobile phone payment histories.

Over a billion people now have financial records. They just don’t know it yet and they don’t have access to those records.

“Poorer people are not necessarily higher credit risks but, because they can’t prove it, they end up paying much higher interest rates. There’s a price distortion from there not being enough information,” she says. “The big opportunity is that over a billion people now have financial records. They just don’t know it yet and they don’t have access to those records. They’re in the form of mobile phone records.”

Certain types of behavior may offer clues to someone’s credit worthiness. For example, someone topping up their phone regularly at a certain time of the week may be more stable and dependable, even if it’s only a small amount each time. Someone topping up with one large amount, but leaving their account empty for three weeks, may be living a more volatile existence and represent a higher risk. Similarly, if someone is making or receiving international calls, it may indicate that they have friends or family in the diaspora, and are more likely to have access to remittance payments.

“We can see all the behavioral patterns for all the people who always repay on time and people who never do,” Stubbs explains. “Using that, we build models that predict loan performance and give a loan size recommendation for someone who’s never had access to credit before. We benchmark that new person against all the other people who’ve taken out loans.”

First Access helps banks and micro-finance lenders make decisions about applicants within about 90 seconds. It works as follows. Using text, the loan officer makes a request for information. First Access sends a message to the applicant asking for permission to access their data, the applicant approves, and the loan officer gets a reply with a recommended amount. Either the loan is approved immediately, the officer is prompted to get more information, or the loan is refused.