The Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Spaces

Photo: Kent Larson, courtesy of MIT Media Lab

By Caleb Harper (MIT Media Lab)

CityFarm lets you grow pounds of produce in a month in what’s essentially a glorified closet. Open-source software calibrates light levels, humidity, temperature, and pH to create an easily replicable, soil-free urban farm.





By BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group)

This school gym is underground–which lowers indoor temperatures–and creates a new student hangout on the hilly courtyard of a roof.





By Jonas Dahlberg Studio

Norway’s Utøya island will be cleaved in half, to commemorate the 2011 massacre there. From an underground station, visitors will see victims’ names inscribed on the other side.

By the L.A. Department of Transportation

The LADOT’s kits for pop-up parks let communities create pedestrian plazas, mini parks, and bike racks without navigating a bureaucratic labyrinth.

