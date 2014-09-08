The Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Students

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here , and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd .

By Oier Ariño, Phillip Ewing, Daniel Goodman, Hasier Larrea (MIT Media Lab Changing Places group)

Wave, and a bed slides out of a wall. Wave a different way, and here comes a table. This customizable design system makes small spaces versatile.

By Sean Follmer, Hiroshi Ishii, Daniel Leithinger (MIT Tangible Media Group)

One day, you could high-five your kid from across the globe, using MIT’s shape-shifting display that makes digital information tangible.

By Zuta Labs

The Kickstarter-funded Pocket Printer is a roving, smartphone-controlled robot carrying an ink cartridge, which can slip into a bag and be pulled out whenever the user needs a tangible document.

