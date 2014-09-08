advertisement
The Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Graphic

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed , and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd.

40 Days of Dating

By Jessica Walsh and Timothy Goodman
Two single friends date each other for 40 days and chronicle the adventure on a beautifully designed blog. The result: fame, a movie deal, and afterward, a breakup.

Read story >>


Divvy

By Ideo and Firebelly Design
The branding for Chicago’s bicycle-sharing system is designed to draw first-time cyclists: Its light-blue color palette is calming, and its logo’s double Vs evoke bike-lane signage.


WINNER Everytown for Gun Safety

By Purpose
This two million-plus member advocacy group visualized disturbing statistics in a powerful anti-gun violence campaign.


Munchery

By Munchery
West Coast delivery service Munchery sends out food chilled, which preserves freshness, for customers to heat, all from a constantly changing menu of 60 to 75 items a day.

Read story >>


WalkNYC

By PentaCityGroup
Pentagram partnered with NYC’s Department of Transportation to create this wayfinding system with a custom visual vocabulary to help pedestrians get where they’re going.

Read story >>

