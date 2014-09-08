The Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Apps

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here , and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd .





By ustwo

Guide a faceless princess through elegantly crafted, surrealist structures. It’s at once a mobile game and an interactive work of art.

Read story >>





By The New York Times

The New York Times makes its news more accessible than ever to mobile users with an app that delivers 50 to 80 top stories a day, handpicked and summarized by Times editors.

Read story >>





By Plotagon

Plotagon’s software turns your short screenplays into animated videos in seconds–you choose from lists of all the things characters can do, creating a new way of telling stories.

Read story >>