The Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Experimental

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here, and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd.

WINNER inForm

By Sean Follmer, Hiroshi Ishii, Daniel Leithinger (MIT Tangible Media Group)
One day, you could high-five your kid from across the globe, using MIT’s shapeshifting display, which makes digital information tangible.

KissCam

By taliaYstudio
It’s a physical version of the hearts and likes of our social media lives: a camera you activate by kissing it.

The Machine to Be Another

By BeAnotherLab
Two people connected by Oculus Rift feel as if they’ve switched bodies.

Morph

By Seymourpowell
This conceptual airplane seat replaces foam padding with tensile fabric, and can adapt to a passenger’s size, allowing for flexible ticket pricing and cutting plane weight for more fuel efficiency.

Project Loon

By Google X
Balloons that float for 75 days bathe the earth below in Wi-Fi.

