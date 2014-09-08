Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Social Good

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here, and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd.
20K House Product Line
By Rural Studio
To add needed affordable housing in Hale County, Alabama, Rural Studio is designing modular houses that can be built for $20,000, the most someone on median Social Security can afford.
24hoursofhappy.com
By i am OTHER
Pharrell Williams’s song reaches max saturation with a 24-hour-long music video. A spin-off site hosts fans’ videos and drives donations to the United Nations Foundation.
WINNER BioLite HomeStove
By BioLite
Excess heat from this stove is converted into electricity, which provides significant fuel savings in developing nations.
Color + City
By CUBOCC
Artists can use this app to connect with people who own ugly exterior walls (or buildings). The result: new murals–and more vibrant cities.
The Miraclefeet Brace
By Ian Connolly and Jeffrey Yang
Used to treat clubfoot, a leading cause of physical disability worldwide, the is made out of lightweight plastic and goes for less than $20–far more affordable and easier to use than any previous braces.
Tiny Miracles Foundation
By Pepe Heykoop
Can charity have a bigger impact by setting smaller goals? This Dutch group is working to bring one street in the Mumbai slums into the middle class by 2020.