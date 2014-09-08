Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Social Good

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here , and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd .





By Rural Studio

To add needed affordable housing in Hale County, Alabama, Rural Studio is designing modular houses that can be built for $20,000, the most someone on median Social Security can afford.

By i am OTHER

Pharrell Williams’s song reaches max saturation with a 24-hour-long music video. A spin-off site hosts fans’ videos and drives donations to the United Nations Foundation.

By BioLite

Excess heat from this stove is converted into electricity, which provides significant fuel savings in developing nations.





By CUBOCC

Artists can use this app to connect with people who own ugly exterior walls (or buildings). The result: new murals–and more vibrant cities.