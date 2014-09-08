Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Data Visualization

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here, and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd.
Immersion
By César Hidalgo, Deepak Jagdish, Daniel Smilkov (MIT Media Lab)
For those who are too connected, this interactive, spider-web-like graphic helps prioritize communication: It depicts a person’s social network and where it’s most active.
LEED Dynamic Plaque
By Ideo and U.S. Green Building Council
The LEED Dynamic Plaque helps buildings stay green using real-time data. Its interactive interface tracks how much water and energy a building is consuming, how workers get there, how well they recycle, and (via user self-reporting) how happy they are, which is computed into a “performance score” that users can respond to.
Major League Baseball Team Values
By Bloomberg Visual Data
The business of Major League Baseball is mapped out in this intricate interactive graph.
WINNER Mapdwell Solar System
By Mapdwell
Mapdwell’s web-based Solar System platform helps users design at-home solar energy systems: it visualizes the costs and benefits of installing a solar roof by layering information about tax credits and carbon emissions savings onto a topographical map of local roofs, and helps determine the most efficient spots for panels.
The Solar System: Our Home in Space
By Kurzgesagt
Flat design simplifies the solar system in this elegant interactive map.
Timescape
By Local Projects
Local Projects maps out the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks as seen through news reports.