Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Health

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here, and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd.

Melon

By Melon and Ideo
Melon’s brainwave-monitoring headband listens to your brain’s electrical activity to help you track several mental states, including focus, meditation, and relaxation.

Read story >>


PillPack

By PillPack
This pill distribution system makes life easier for anyone on multiple medications: online pharmacy PillPack ships your drugs in individually sealed single-dose packets, with all the pills you need at any particular time grouped in one pack.

Read story >>


PullClean

By Altitude Medical
A door handle with a built-in sanitizer dispenser boosted a hospital’s sanitization rates from 24% to 77%.


WINNER Reebok Checklight

By Reebok and MC10
This skullcap embedded with sensors detects dangerous head injuries in athletes, tackling one of the sports world’s most difficult problems.

Photo: Maxime Guyon

Restoring Natural Sensory Feedback in Real-Time Bidirectional Hand Prostheses

By EPFL and SSSA Labs
This sensor-enhanced prosthetic hand is surgically wired to nerves in the patient’s arm, letting amputees regain their sense of touch.

