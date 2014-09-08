Finalists Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards: Products

That’s proven by the finalists from our 2014 Innovation by Design competition, chosen from 1,587 boundary-pushing entries. All are listed here , and category winners will be announced at our conference in New York on October 15. Learn more at fastcodesign.com/ibd .





By Quirky and GE

Control this smart thermostat-air conditioner hybrid from an app on your mobile device. It learns from your budget, location, schedule, and usage to automatically maintain your ideal temperature and help you save cash.

By Fuseproject

Smart Lock is an AA-battery powered, smartphone-operated keyless entry system that can be incorporated into existing deadbolts.

By Kano and MAP

It’s the Ikea of computers–a $149.99 kit containing easy-to-assemble parts, which snap together to form a machine that helps users learn code and build games.

