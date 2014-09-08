We All Have Ideas. Here’s How To Become An Inventor

Garthen Leslie had a lot of ideas. But it wasn’t until he submitted his idea for a smartphone-enabled window air conditioner to Quirky that he was finally able to see one of his ideas turn into reality in the Aros. Now, retailers from Amazon to Home Depot have been selling the units since March. Quirky employs the crowd to take brilliant ideas–from scribbles on notepads to fully sketched-out renderings–and turn them into commercially viable products. Here’s their story.