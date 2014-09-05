Chelsea Clinton Leaves NBC, Ruzwana Bashir Speaks Out, And More MCP News

Each week, Fast Company tracks recent career moves and achievements of the 1000 Most Creative People in Business . Sign up below for more news and advice from the Most Creative People in Business, and see more features here .

Chelsea Clinton exits NBC News after less than three years as their special correspondent. “To continue focusing on my work at the Clinton Foundation and as (husband) Marc and I look forward to welcoming our first child, I have decided to leave my position as a NBC Special Correspondent,” she wrote on her Facebook page. In an April cover story, Clinton told Fast Company she was applying the data-driven skills she had developed on other jobs to the Clinton Foundation. “My father has always been such a doer. He had never focused on ensuring that we had the functions that not only enabled [other] doers to focus on doing, but also to help us keep systematic track of all the work that was being done,” she said at the time.

Ruzwana Bashir, cofounder and CEO of Peek.com, spoke out in a personal account of the abuse she suffered in her hometown of Skipton to help lift the veil on the subjugation of Asian girls. “I’m coming forward to publicly share my own story in the hope that I can encourage others to do the same and help tear down the wall of silence that perpetuates further abuse,” she wrote in The Guardian.

Susan Lyne, CEO of AOL’s brand group, and former CEO of Gilt Groupe, stepped down to run BBG Fund, a venture firm that will invest in startups led by women. “Women are the majority of users on the fastest-growing sites and services on the Internet,” she told Hollywood Reporter. “We believe we can get strong returns by focusing on entrepreneurs who know the customer best.”

Author Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel remix of the Brothers Grimm classic Hansel and Gretel is in development for a full-length, live action film. ““For me, retelling Hansel and Gretel was a way of telling an old tale in a way that made it immediate and true, and about us, now,” Gaiman told Variety. “It reminds us of how paper thin civilization really is. It’s about hunger, and about families.”

Apple design guru Jony Ive reportedly had some choice words for Swiss watchmakers, hinting at the possible debut of Apple’s much-hyped watch at their Sept. 9 event.