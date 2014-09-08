How To Solve A Work Dilemma With Curiosity

Most of us approach business problems as if they were solvable puzzles, when they are often actually mysteries with less obvious solutions.

While there are plenty of problems with definite answers, the most pertinent business dilemmas are murkier than that.

The worry, according to Ian Leslie, author of Curious: The Desire to Know and Why Your Future Depends On It, is that we live in a culture that prefers easier-to-solve puzzles than mysteries. “A society or an organization that thinks only in terms of puzzles is one that is too focused on the goals it has set, rather than on the possibilities it can’t yet see,” Leslie writes.

To solve mysteries, and not just puzzles, we need to expand our thinking, and that starts with cultivating curiosity. Here are seven tips Leslie offers to stay curious:

This piece of wisdom was Steve Jobs’s last remark in his legendary 2005 Stanford commencement address. Leslie compares Jobs to Walt Disney, two California-based pioneers who revolutionize their industries. Disney is famous for creating cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, not to mention animated movies likes Snow White, Fantasia, and Dumbo. When TV threatened to undermine the movie industry in the 1950s, Disney adapted. He built a theme park in Anaheim, California, Disneyland, and is behind several breakthroughs in animation technology.

Disney’s creative spirit was most apparent after he died in 1966. The Walt Disney Company continued to make money, but it never “recaptured the creative zest that made it a global colossus in the first place,” Leslie writes.

Leslie received two books from his first employer, How to Become an Advertising Man and A Technique for Producing Better Ideas, both by the advertising guru James Webb Young. The first step in the creative process, according to Young, is to gather raw material: