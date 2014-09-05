Someone Strapped A GoPro To The Happiest Dog Ever, And The Result Is Very Happy

The GoPro camera has given us a first-person looks at worlds we’ve never before had access to: from the flight of an eagle to the inside of a dishwasher . But with the new “Fetch” harness that makes strapping a GoPro to your dog a snap, we’ve also got access to something that dog owners are very familiar with–even if they’ve never seen it from quite that angle before.





The moment an energetic dog is allowed off his leash is a magical one, and the GoPro video of Walter, a big happy dog at an Italian beachside villa, captures what that’s like from the dog’s perspective for perhaps the first time. As soon as he’s let go, Walter bolts down from the villa and charges at full speed for 30 straight seconds, taking off from the patio and down through the steps, over walls, through bushes, over the rocks, and down to the beach, culminating in an extremely satisfying splash in the sea. It’s pretty hard not to be jealous when you get a dog’s-eye-view of how awesome life as a big happy puppy can be when you’re running off-leash.



