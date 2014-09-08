4 Steps To Choosing Resilience Over Resistance

With a business climate characterized by instability and rapid change, who hasn’t encountered setbacks? Resilience is not only a key leadership trait, but also a necessary life skill.

When encountering a life-disrupting event, it is important to learn how to recover and not crumble, become better and not bitter, and emerge stronger and not weaker. Here are four steps towards resilience.

When experiencing a major disruptive event or setback, in either work or personal life, there is a choice to make regarding attitude and mindset. One choice is called “growth mindset thinking.”

According to Al Siebert Ph.D., author of The Resiliency Advantage, the most resilient people immediately take some ownership regardless of who caused the event, or why or how the event occurred. They ask, “What should I do now?” in order to positively impact the situation.

Those who lack resiliency think differently. They have “fixed mindset thinking” and look for someone or something to blame for the setback. Fixed mindset thinking is also commonly referred to as the “victim loop.” If the individual gets stuck in this mental cycle, they deny any responsibility for the event and continue to spiral downward.

Once resilient people take some ownership for the event, they will engage in self-examination. They proactively investigate their role in the setback and determine if they need to improve some competency such as communication, delegation, or self-management in order to immediately improve the situation or prevent the event from happening again.

The most successful people at bouncing back from a setback also know the importance of trust. Resiliency is strengthened by looking for opportunities to develop trust building behaviors, especially in times of crisis.