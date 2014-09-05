What Women In The Middle East Are Learning From The Women Of Silicon Valley

The percentage of women graduating college with computer science degrees in the U.S. has dropped from 37% to 14% since 1985. But there are a few things we know about how to move the needle: Get girls excited about learning to code at a young age; create more opportunities for women-run startups to access funding; mentor girls and young women.

Here’s another: Get women working in tech around the world together. A program called TechWomen, that’s focuses specifically on women working in tech in Africa and the Middle East is trying to do just that. Sponsored by the State Department, it brings 78 women from 16 countries in the Middle East and Africa to Silicon Valley for a month, pairing them with women mentors working in the industry. “It’s created this network of women in tech supporting each other,” says Heather Ramsey, senior director of the program.

TechWomen Photo: Flickr user cambodia4kidsorg

It’s also created a better understanding of what some of the issues facing women in the industry are around the world–and how to go about addressing those challenges.

When Nihal Fares was studying computer engineering at Ain Shams University in Cairo, there were plenty of women in her classes. “In Egypt most parents encourage their children to study engineering in top universities,” says Fares. “But then there is a problem after college. … Not so many women are encouraged to work in the field.”

Fares, 28, who participated in TechWomen last year, worked as a software engineer for two years after graduating college before cofounding her own startup, Eventtus, an event planning and networking app. “I meet some people who are intimidated by women and who are insecure to work with women,” she says. “What makes the problem more difficult is that people are not even trying to talk about it. … It’s not only in Egypt. It’s all over the world.”

Last year, Fares had her first mentoring experience at Google during her TechWomen trip. “When I saw how powerful those communities are, I tried to bring back that spirit and vision to Egypt,” she says. She’s since started mentoring girls in Cairo. “These mentorships are extremely important for women, especially early in their careers,” she says.