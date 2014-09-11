The Grit Awakening: Why Antebellum-Style Cornmeal Has Risen Again

Tim Mills remembers that as a boy growing up on a North Carolina farm, one of his favorite chores was riding with his grandfather to the local mill to get the corn ground. So when “the still voice of God” told the 71-year-old Methodist farmer to build a grist mill on his small farm in Clarke County, Georgia, Mills says he at least had some idea what The Almighty was talking about.

God had great timing: Mills’ brand of grits, made with 19th-century techniques and a pair of mules, are now a hit in upscale Southern restaurants. Mills’ brand, Red Mule, is one of a slew of successful pre-industrial cornmeal companies that are seeing sales surge across the New South and beyond.

Tim and Luke

There are a number of trends that help explain the increasing appeal of Antebellum-style grits. First there’s the increasing preferences among consumers for less-processed, locally sourced foods. There’s the well-documented Southern instinct to celebrate old ways of doing things. And then there’s the future, where climate changes of biblical proportions demand new approaches. But above all, the success of Red Mule is probably about their taste, which for most Southerners is older than living memory.

“I grew up eating those bland grits, and they didn’t have any taste, other than the butter, salt, and pepper you’d put on them,” says food historian John T. Edge, director of the Southern Foodways Alliance. He’s referring to the familiar white stuff pooling beside fried eggs on breakfast plates. Those grits are processed on high-speed roller mills, which heat to a high temperature, damaging the flavor of the corn and smashing the germ to dust.

Edge has watched, happily, as grits have been resurrected into an artisanal food. “What’s happened to the South isn’t some fad but a genuine unearthing of old foods and varieties,” he says. “Grits are a reintegration of a very old food being enjoyed in a very new time.”

Mills–even his name seems predestined–readily admits that he didn’t have a clue of where to start with the mill. Mills and his wife, Alice, had never operated or built a mill before, but each step of the way, he found inspiration.

“The Bible is filled with stories of people who went through hard times and then God provides them with a more fruitful and a better life,” Alice says. “Tim wasn’t fulfilled with just working a public job and having a garden. He knew there could be more to his life. We’re doing exactly what we should be doing.”