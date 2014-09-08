Five Situations When You Should Micromanage

In fact, a study published in Journal of Experimental Psychology found that people who believe they are being watched perform at a lower level. When a person is hyper-controlled, they often become resentful, and those who don’t leave the situation often mentally check out.

Micromanaging is a bad habit, so why do some bosses use this management style? “Managers micromanage because of a need for control,” says D. Scott DeRue, associate dean and professor of management at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. “Decades of studies in psychology have established that people have a deep need for a sense of control in life and business. The irony is that micromanaging provides the manager with a sense of control, but at the same time robs the employee of it. It is no surprise that the number one reason employees leave their companies is ineffective managers.”

Jennifer Selby Long, founder of the Selby Group, LLC, an executive and leadership consultant, says fear is another factor for micromanaging employees: “Unfortunately, most companies throw people into management positions with very little training,” she says. “It’s no wonder they’re afraid; they go from being the person who produces results to the person who has to depend on others to perform. As a result, they try to control the situation by holding on tightly.”

While employees dislike it and managers can get into trouble for doing it, micromanaging does have its uses. DeRue and Long offer five situations when a manager might want to be hyper-involved:

If an organization is in a turnaround, all employees must work together to move in the same direction. If there are layoffs, some employees will be covering tasks they don’t normally do, and managers will need to work more closely with staff members. Micromanaging is part of turning a company around, but it’s not a long-term solution.

“In this situation, the most important thing to do on a day-to-day basis is to communicate what progress is happening toward immediate tactical needs and to determine what your employees need from you to move forward,” says Long. “It’s also important to show employees how what they’re doing fits into the big picture to save the company.”