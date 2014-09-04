Matthew McConaughey Thinks Lincolns Are Alright Alright Alright

You really couldn’t come up with a better person to wax philosophical about your brand than the man who turns award speeches into Tony Robbins-meets-gibberish inspiration or knows that the world is a flat circle .





In the first three spots of a new five-spot campaign for Lincoln directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, Matthew McConaughey gets pensive in that distinctly McConaughey way and it’s pretty awesome. It’s mostly just the Oscar winner driving around, thinking about things like, how he liked Lincolns before he was paid to and life lessons from a gigantic bull. The spots were shot over one week in McConaughey’s home state of Texas.





According to a statement from the company, the new Lincoln MKC model boasts an “interior quietness that creates a special driving environment in which individuals can savor, reflect, and organize their thoughts,” even if those thoughts are a wee bit loopy. It might just be enough to make you want to stroll into a dealership and start a little hum-and-chest thump session.