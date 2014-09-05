5 Steps To Working With Your Toughest Critics

Tough clients aren’t necessarily evil souls or belligerent troublemakers who like to torment people left, right, and center.

Instead, think of them as self-made businesspersons who value every penny they earn. As a service provider it’s your duty to know what they’re about and what they’re looking for.

Just like a stern teacher who employs the harshest tactics to make students understand, tough clients teach us something we might not otherwise understand.

Here are a few lessons one tough client can teach you that 20 nice ones can’t.

Being clear when handling a tough situation can give you headway in resolving it. When a client throws out accusations like “this isn’t working” or “this isn’t good enough,” it’s time for you to get into the specifics of the problem and ask the client how you can do better.

Whatever you do, just be focused on the solution; don’t get bogged down by their rants or worked up by their accusations.

Clients want to be understood and valued, and for that you need to be transparent with them. Hidden costs, technical hurdles, or drastic delays can rattle anyone. Tough clients especially need to be closely attended to. They will appreciate hearing the bad news straight away and without any sugarcoating.