Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give You Free Chicken Wings For Being Really Good At Fantasy Football

With the NFL season mere hours away, your fantasy rosters should be set, if you’re the sort of person who indulges in the new national pastime of fantasy football. If you’re not that sort of person, though–apparently you don’t like free chicken wings? Because that’s what Buffalo Wild Wings is offering to players who excel in the brand’s new “B-Dubs GameBreak” contests, most of which fans can play even without setting foot inside a Buffalo Wild Wings location.





The three games included in “B-Dubs GameBreak” are a salary cap-based weekly fantasy game in which players buy the best rosters they can afford; a pick-’em league in which players guess the winners each week; and a sports trivia game that users can only play inside of a BWW restaurant. The prizes for each are Buffalo Wild Wings gift certificates–the top five players in each of the fantasy-style games get $50 gift cards to the restaurant, while the 25 players below them score $10. The season-long winners get a prize pack that the company values at $2,000, which we’re hoping isn’t all chicken.





This is an interesting promotion for Buffalo Wild Wings–if you like fantasy football, a weekly cap-based game is fun anyway, so even without the wings, this is kind of cool. Throw in the prizes and aside from the fact that they’re forcing players to refer to Buffalo Wild Wings as “B-Dubs,” there’s not much to dislike here.