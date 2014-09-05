Why Your Best Employees Are Leaving, And How To Stop Them

We all know about the importance of employee retention, so then why are so many companies so bad at keeping their best people?

According to a study from global management consultant firm the Hay Group and the Centre for Economics and Business Research, employee turnover is going to become a much more serious problem in the future.

Globally, 161.7 million workers are expected to leave companies this year. Within the next five years, the Hay study predicts the turnover rate will grow from 20.6% to 23.4%.

To answer the turnover question, my company, an HR and payroll platform,

analyzed more than 13,000 salaries from top performers in technology, ecommerce, advertising, and digital media.

When it comes to compensation, we found there is something of a salary “sweet spot” where employees are more likely to stick around. We discovered 79.5% of employees making between $80,000 and $100,000 were still with the company two years later. Yet, those making above or below this compensation range were 45% more likely to leave.

For those below, the problem might stem from feeling undervalued and underappreciated. Those above might have too many options, especially in high-demand fields like tech. If your company isn’t offering smart perks, cultivating a sense of ownership, and developing a great company culture, you’re likely to lose these top performers.

In fact, our study found that pay for performance was an extremely important factor in retention.