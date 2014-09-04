Watch A Spot That Combines Dramatic Athletic Action And Slow-Motion Cats

Cats jumping, diving, swatting, and generally doing cat stuff in slow motion. That right there should be enough.





But if you require more reason to watch it, know that Mars’ cat snacks brand Temptations has basically made an old Under Armour ad for kitty treats. A bit cheesy and overdramatic with pulsing music, you might first be fooled into thinking it’s a pitch for some sort of new sneaker or workout supplement situation (watch for the Nike-reminiscent type face)–and that’s when the slo-mo cat action starts.





It’s a direct descendant of this 2010 Pedigree ad starring dogs catching treats in slow-motion. Getting people to watch stuff like this online is like pitching a beach ball right over home plate. If there was a law stating that all pet brands must just use slow-motion shots of animals for their commercials from now on, no one in the world would raise a finger to object. Just LOOK at those faces.