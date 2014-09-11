Is This Gchat Ready To Publish?

Last week, along with its redesign, the Verge introduced a new, informal editorial venture called TLDR. “We wanted a space to share our thoughts with a thinner filter, make cool things, and point people to other great stuff on the web,” Verge editor Nilay Patel wrote in the announcement. The section is modeled after similar experiments at the Verge‘s parent company Vox Media. Lookit and IDK on SB Nation and Eater, respectively, offer a place for ideas and jokes generally reserved for pitch meetings or Gchat.

While Patel urges that TLDR is “absolutely for readers” he added: “it’s more of a place for our writers to publish what they might otherwise simply tweet or drop in a Slack room or something,” he told Fast Company.

With TLDR, the Verge is joining in on a new trend afoot in media naval gazing. The latest in editorial experimentation lets readers see how the modern newsroom operates, which in this Internet age means making writers’ online conversations public–or in the case of Cosmopolitan, filming its pitch meetings and releasing as video content. As someone privy to a lot of these conversation, it’s hard to believe that readers could possibly care about what amounts to inside jokes, link dumps, and not fully realized “takes.” But are people actually clicking?

Newsrooms have long thrived on gallows humor and tip-trading that often seems more exciting (if less trustworthy) than the stuff that lands on the page, but these new projects are enabled by a fairly recent office phenomenon: The company group chat. Using products like Hipchat or Campfire, or, increasingly, Slack, most edit staffs spend all day sitting in various communication platforms. Sometimes that time is spent discussing angles and assigning stories, but a lot of that time is spent goofing around. TLDR along with Gawker‘s Disputations attempts to turn the less functional staff chats, like the jokes, into useful, monetizable content.

Patel sees TLDR as a huge opportunity. “I’ll just be bold and say that if we do it right, I expect TLDR to be the highest-growth part of our site over the next few months,” he told Fast Company.

That seems optimistic. Let’s see how other similar initiatives have fared.

Media organizations have attempted to make use of their writers online chatterings in various ways going back to at least 2011, when the Atlantic Wire (my former employer) opened editorial discussions to the public with “Open Wire.” Gawker‘s commenting system Kinja aims to serve a similar function, as Nieman lab points out, acting as a “message board-cum-publication.” For awhile, it was also popular at certain publications to post unedited unedited chat conversations as the content of a blog post.