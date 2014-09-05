A New College Textbook Makes It Impossible To Cram

Ulrik Christensen was a medical student in Denmark in the late 1990s with a dream of doing scientific research that would change the world. But he also had an interest in pedagogy–he had been a prominent coach of table tennis, and his own parents had been teachers. This eventually led him to an interdisciplinary group that was investigating complex problems in medicine. The group wanted to know, specifically, why extremely talented doctors still sometimes made mistakes that resulted in a dead patient on the table.

Ulrik Christensen

The hypothesis was that it was a behavioral problem–arrogant doctors weren’t being good enough team players with the nurses. Though this was a factor, it wasn’t nearly enough to explain what was going on. “It was also a learning issue,” recalls Christensen. The doctors simply forgot things they had learned.

Christensen wound up building a company that became a leader in medical simulations. He sold it the month before he graduated from medical school, having grown it to some 50 employees. The entrepreneurial bug had bitten: “I gave up any hope of wearing a white coat for a living,” he says.

As students go back to school today, more of them than ever will be touched by products that Christensen, who now works for McGraw-Hill Education, has influenced. Generalizing some of his pedagogical findings to education writ large, Christensen founded another startup, Area9, which McGraw-Hill Education acquired last February (according to one rumor, for some $170 million). Christensen became MHE’s “senior fellow of digital learning” as part of the deal.

Cramming really is the evil here. What adaptive systems do is carefully monitor your learning.

In particular, Christensen has pioneered a technology called the SmartBook, which has 650,000 users this year; there are 300 SmartBook course areas in higher education. Though it debuted in 2013, the technology is still evolving, with a major iteration expected in December. Today, McGraw-Hill Education announces a back-to-school program wherein the company will donate a textbook for the purchase of every SmartBook in the higher education market between now and January.

What is a “SmartBook,” anyway? Haven’t good old-fashioned books done the job steadily for hundreds of years? “The problem with books are they’re one-size-fits-all,” says Christensen. But an “adaptive e-book,” which is the other phrase Christensen uses to describe his work, is something else. It learns with you, in a sense: It learns about how you’re learning, as you’re learning.

For example: say you’re a freshman studying Psych 101. Your professor can assign some reading in a Psychology SmartBook, directly through your college’s IT infrastructure.