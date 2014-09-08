What Inspired These Sweet Tattoo Sleeves? Breast Cancer

Products for the breast cancer market are, generally speaking, hideous. One in eight American women will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime and yet, when a woman gets the dreaded diagnosis, she will have few fashion options during her treatment besides paper-thin hospital gowns and ugly postoperative bras.

After breast surgery, many women experience swelling in their arm from lymphedema, forcing them to wear a compression sleeve. Until recently, those sleeves came in only one color: beige.

A company called LympheDIVAs is trying to reimagine life after breast cancer by creating sleeves in colorful patterns that look like tattoos. It was founded in 2007 by Rachel Troxell, who burst into tears the day she was diagnosed with lymphedema and realized that the only sleeve options were thick, coarse, and ugly.





The assumption that an older woman would not want something stylish is a little ridiculous.

“She cried and was very angry,” remembers her brother, Josh Levin, who became the company’s president after Rachel passed away in 2008. “She thought it was awful that companies were not putting care and investment into the products that women use in the hardest, most painful moments of their lives.” At that moment, Rachel decided to change the breast cancer product market, by creating compression sleeves that would compete with big established manufacturers like Jobst, Sigvaris, Juzo, and Mediven.

At first, the company’s goal was to create sleeves that were more comfortable, breathable, and lightweight. But several years later they decided to create tattoo-like sleeves that have been hugely popular. (The sleeves cost around $70 each.) Levin tells me that breast cancer boutiques were initially hesitant to stock the products, worrying that older customers might not be into the edgy patterns. But today, LympheDIVA now sells 20,000 sleeves a year and customers range from women in their twenties to those in their seventies.

“The assumption that an older woman would not want something stylish is a little ridiculous,” Levin says. He recently received a phone call from a 72-year-old woman who was rocking the Lotus Dragon Tattoo sleeve, LympheDIVAs’ most popular pattern right now. “People were coming up to her saying how much they loved her tattoo and asking who her artist was,” he says.

Levin tells me that one of the goals of the product is to allow women to shift the conversation away from having to explain their illness to discussing how cool their sleeve pattern is.