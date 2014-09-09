How To Beat The 10,000-Hour Rule

In 1974, a shaggy-haired Swedish tennis player named Björn Borg won the Italian Open. He was 17 years old. Weeks later, he won the French Open–becoming the contest’s youngest champion in history, then at 20 years old, he won Wimbledon.

Like many champion athletes, Borg began playing at a young age. He’d practiced hard for several years by the time he started winning titles, but he also had less experience–thousands of hours less–than his competitors at the Opens.

Researchers on expertise have shown that most world-class experts in cognitively complex fields–chess, soccer, computer programming–spend a minimum of a decade of “deliberate practice” before reaching the top of their respective games. This “10,000-hour rule” is well-documented in academia, nearly to the point of scientific law.

But every once in a while someone comes along and creates step-function improvement in a sport or industry, apparently shattering the “rule” and upping the ante for the rest of the field. Often the people who do it are impossibly young, like Borg. They bring the average time-to-mastery down and sometimes beat the rule entirely.

Ilie Năstase, Borg’s opponent in the ‘76 Wimbledon finals inadvertently explained how such breakthroughs happen when he complimented Borg’s performance. “We’re playing tennis,” Năstase said. “He’s playing something else.”

The game Borg was playing involved a two-handed backhand stroke that the world hadn’t seen before. “Basically I started playing double handed on both my forehand and backhand side because my first racket was very heavy,” Borg told CNN in 2011. This stroke gave him unprecedented topspin and an unfair advantage over opponents.

As young Borg’s outrageous wins accrued, other players started imitating his new strokes. They had to in order to compete.