Chartist Is An Elegant Solution To Responsive Infographics

On Tuesday, the editor-in-chief of The Verge tweeted that he deleted his site’s iPhone app (which won’t be updated any longer) in favor of using the new responsive website. Beyond the surprise that such a recently built website wasn’t responsive in the first place, it proved once again that all news organizations must build websites that scale to different device sizes.

Part of having a responsive site, however, is making sure all the items on the site are responsive as well. Just scaling down the size of pictures and charts, which is what most sites do now, doesn’t solve the problem. Take a look at the chart in this Wonkblog article about wages, for example. Resize your browser window smaller and most of the page adjusts to fit and still be readable–but the chart resizes in a way that makes it practically unreadable.

Most libraries just miss the point that they are libraries (not applications).

An open source solution to this problem emerged recently. It’s called Chartist (the developer chose the name both because it sounded good and refers to the working class election reform movement of the 1830s). Chartist is noteworthy because it doesn’t just make existing charts smaller or bigger, it changes the the way the data is displayed so that it makes sense on whichever size screen it’s being viewed on.

A chart showing each of the 12 months along its x axis when displayed in a full-width browser window, for example, will change to show only six months along that axis when the window is reduced in size. The chart is smaller, and the labels are collapsed, but it is no less clear than the larger version in communicating the results.

Chartist’s re-rendering solution is not wholly new, there are other libraries that can do the same thing with various amounts of effort. Chart.js is one option, and D3 can also be made to create responsive axes (here’s a good example of how that works). And Highcharts, from the Norwegian firm Highsoft AS, appears to be the Cadillac of chart-building tools (with pricing to match).