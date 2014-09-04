The New Microsoft Phones Are Still Nokia Phones

In September of 2013, Microsoft agreed to buy Nokia’s phone business. After clearing the necessary regulatory hurdles, the deal closed in April. Which means that what were once Nokia smartphones are now Microsoft smartphones.

And yet, they haven’t stopped being Nokia phones.

That’s true in a literal sense: Microsoft has the rights to use the Nokia name during a transition period, and is still releasing new Lumia models that bear the Nokia name on their backsides. More important, the company is rolling out new phones which began development before the acquisition, and which therefore don’t reflect its long-term strategy for being in the phone business.

That’s certainly true of the Lumia 830 and 730, two new models which the company just announced at the IFA electronics conference in Berlin. With their colorful cases, emphasis on photographic features, and compatibility with an optional wireless-charging pad, they’re very much in the same mold as previous Nokia Lumia models of recent years, almost all of which ran Microsoft’s Windows Phone operating system, as these ones do.

The Lumia 830 aims to be a midrange phone with at least a little of the pizzazz of a high-end flagship model. It has a case in polycarbonate (i.e., nice plastic) and aluminum, a 5-inch display, and a 10-megapixel camera with Nokia PureView technologies such as optical image stabilization. Its unsubsidized price is 330 euros, or about $427.

The Lumia 730 is much more basic: It’s only a 3G phone in its standard version, with an LTE variant called the Lumia 735. It has a polycarbonate case, a 4.7-inch display, a 6.7-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel, wide-angle, front-facing camera that Microsoft is pitching as being ideal for Skype and selfies. The 730 is 199 euros, or about $257; the 735 is 219 euros, or about $283.

The Lumia 735

As you can tell from the fact that Microsoft is quoting prices in euros, it isn’t yet announcing any details about these phones’ availability in the U.S.