6 Ways The World Can Cope With Water Shortages

As if California’s current drought wasn’t bad enough, it could be just a foretaste of what’s to come. Many of the U.S.’s major watersheds are “stressed” , and, across the world, several important regions are set to run low on water .

With growing populations and deepening climate change, we’re going to need to find new ways to conserve and make better use of supplies. The days of using water casually, as if there’s always more to come, will be over for a good proportion of the planet, including much of the southwest and western United States.

How can we overcome our shortages? A new paper from researchers at McGill and Utrecht Universities identifies six strategies–or “wedges”–that could make a significant difference. Each could provide a reduction in water-stressed population of at least 2% by 2050.





“We have calculated that if four of these strategies are applied at the same time we could actually stabilize the number of people in the world who are facing water stress rather than continue to allow their numbers to grow, which is what will happen if we continue with business as usual,” says Tom Gleeson, a professor at McGill.

Below is a summary of the six ideas, which are outlined in more detail in the latest edition of Nature Geoscience:

Farming accounts for about 70% of all water use, so the sector presents the greatest opportunity for saving. The paper says a 0.5% increase in productivity per year (producing the same amount of food with less water) would produce a 20% saving by 2050, and a 2% improvement in the population affected by water stress. “New cultivars of important crops, such as wheat or rice, can be used to optimize water irrigation efficiency,” Gleeson wrote in an email.

A lot of water is wasted during crop irrigation, because instead of actually watering crops, water is sent every which way. Shifting away from flood irrigation and sprinklers to drip and precision systems could improve efficiency 1% a year until 2050, though heavy investment would be needed.