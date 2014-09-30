LinkedIn’s Data Science Secret: Your Hidden Org Chart

LinkedIn enjoys one big advantage against competitors Facebook and Twitter: It’s the social network people can use at work. By positioning it as a service for professional development, LinkedIn has embedded itself into offices worldwide. And in the process, found a holy grail of corporate data: The social hierarchy of people inside an organization… even if the people themselves don’t know it.

LinkedIn’s affable head of search quality, Daniel Tunkelang, spoke with Co.Labs earlier this year. Tunkelang is the person responsible for making sure LinkedIn’s searches connect people to the contacts they’re actually looking for. This means learning a lot about how people know each other, and how people interact with each other, in the process.

One thing LinkedIn’s users don’t always realize is that the search process works differently depending on whether you’re using a desktop or laptop computer, a smartphone, or a tablet. Tunkelang says typing is harder on mobile devices, which leads his team to see a higher incidence of shorter queries from users.

“In mobile, we really emphasize the autocompletion experience because the environment in which people use a laptop versus a phone is quite different.” People also use the search function differently on mobile devices too. Tunkelang told me that his company sees a lot of what he calls “meeting intelligence” being conducted on smartphones–LinkedIn users inside meetings encountering someone at a real-life event, taking out a phone, and looking up the person’s profile.

Because Tunkelang and LinkedIn’s other data scientists are able to see how users search on the service and how they use it in different circumstances, this means they get deep insights into how recruiters search for candidates, how sales teams evaluate potential leads, and how different departments of organizations relate to each other.

One of the most fascinating parts of his job, he says, is finding unexpected results when finding data to prove or disprove different hypotheses. Tunkelang’s team discovered the way people’s social networks related to each other, and found that changed the search experience. Specifically, the way people search for names on LinkedIn and the way people search for titles on LinkedIn have little to do with each other at all.

When LinkedIn users search for someone by name, it’s primarily for someone relatively closely connected to their social network (to be exact, one population away from them). But when searches are conducted for job titles, users are primarily contacting individuals two populations away from them in their social network–further away than searches by name. Although the discovery wasn’t counterintuitive, it wasn’t what they were looking for… and Tunkelang says the trend came “shining through the results” when they analyzed the data.