Tesla Selects Nevada For Battery Gigafactory Site

Tesla has chosen to build its battery gigafactory in Nevada, according to CNBC .

“That’s a go, but they are still negotiating the specifics of the contract,” a source from the governor’s office told the news outlet, noting the deal might close in about a week.

Helping validate CNBC’s report, Nevada is holding a press conference with Tesla about a “major economic development” in Carson City on Thursday.

Tesla said earlier this year that it would break ground on the first of two gigafactory sites this year, which might begin production of lithium-ion batteries for Tesla Model S electric vehicles in 2017. Each factory, which would annually produce batteries for 500,000 cars, is expected to create 6,500 jobs. For the $5 billion gigafactory project, Tesla partnered with Panasonic, which will manufacture and supply battery cells and invest in equipment and machinery.