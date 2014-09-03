Fast Company Is Hiring Writers

Fast Company is hiring breaking news writers on a full-time, contract (non-staff) basis for up to six months.

The ideal candidate:

Has experience writing about business, creativity, and technology

Is conscientious and obsessed with accuracy

Is comfortable working in a fast-paced environment

Uses social media platforms (including Twitter) as a reporting tool

Is available to work evening and weekend shifts

This is an in-office job and is based in New York City only.

To apply, please send your CV and three links to your written work to Anjali Mullany, Senior Editor: amullany@fastcompany.com. Please write “WRITER APPLICATION” in the subject line of your email.