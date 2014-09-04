Remember That Crazy Thing That Happened At That Bar? Jack Daniel’s Does

One time there were two guys so drunk at the bar that when one fell over he pulled the other right off the barstool on top of him and buddy on top promptly passed out. Buddy underneath was so gassed he couldn’t get out from under buddy on top and eventually just gave up. It was like watching two walruses sleep on Drunk Wild Kingdom.





We all have our own weird bar stories, so just imagine the collection of tales these bars have in their own collective memory. Jack Daniel’s and agency Arnold Worldwide decided to track down some of the best and create a series of web videos aimed to serve as “a tribute to the bars that have remained genuine and true,” which in an era of the faux dive bar and fancy pub chain, are increasingly rare. The new site Tales of Whiskey features a Brit who bought a pub after owning an LA hair salon called “British Hairways,” a Brooklyn barkeep who got a unique coyote souvenir as a gift from a regular, and a New Orleans watering hole with a collection of urns behind the bar, among others.

Arnold creative directors Greg Almeida and Travis Robertson say the campaign is based on the universal truth that everyone likes a good bar story. “Great bars have great stories,” Almeida and Robertson wrote to Co.Create in an email. “It’s those special watering holes with a rich history that have accumulated the best folklore, characters and tall tales over time. We traveled the country in search of the authentic and often unbelievable bar stories that make our favorite establishments what they are. A great story is the trophy of a great night out. While this campaign is aimed primarily at millennials, we think people from all walks of life will identify with the campaign.”





