The Sound Of Tennis: How IBM And James Murphy Made Music From The U.S. Open

James Murphy, the prolific producer and LCD Soundsystem frontman, is known for creating rhythmic, electronic beats. His latest project, however, is yielding a completely different sound, one that’s less dance jam and more glitchy and hypnotic. That’s because instead of writing a hit song, Murphy has been tasked with creating music based on U.S. Open tennis matches.

IBM’s U.S. Open Sessions is an experimental project that addresses that simple question: can you make music from tennis data? To do so, IBM and agency Ogilvy & Mather enlisted Murphy to turn tennis data collected via the IBM cloud into real-time music with a music generator created by Tool of North America.

The resulting sounds, which stream live during each U.S. Open match until the tournament’s end on Sept. 8, are otherworldly, or, as Tool creative director Patrick Gunderson puts it, “like something Danny Elfman would write for a Tim Burton film.” Paired with a visualizer, the sessions serve as an ethereal audio-visual soundtrack of each match. After the tournament is complete the live versions will continue to live online and shorter versions will be highlighted. Murphy will also take the music that’s been produced for 14 of the matches and re-mix it into what Gunderson refers to as “something a bit more digestible than the three-hour soundscapes we created for the live matches.”

Wanting to understand how data points such as game, set, and match became beeps, boops, and beats, we spoke with Tool creative directors Gunderson and Michael Sevilla, as well as digital executive producer Chris Neff, to get the score.





Gunderson says that when the team at Ogilvy relayed their “crazy idea to create music from tennis data” the Tool team didn’t really know if it would be possible. “But we had some interesting ideas about how we could accomplish it, so after we got the brief I spent all night building a prototype. It uses some principles of generative art that I’ve been using in my visual work for some time, but combined with principles of music theory to make an initial composition.”

“We created a set of initial conditions from information that will be present at the beginning of every match: Player names and seeds, temperature, court name, etc. to determine things like instrumentation, tempo, rhythm periods, and song key, and the sequencer is set in motion,” says Gunderson. “There are six instruments in any given match, one for each player and the rest to support and fill out the sound. As the tennis match plays out we extract data from every point: game score, set score, time between points, and significant events like aces and break points to further alter the track as the game plays out.”