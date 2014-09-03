In Defense Of Ridiculously Large Smartwatches

I don’t plan on buying the Gear S , the newest of what is turning out to be an ongoing avalanche of Samsung smartwatches. The S’s differentiating factor is that it’s got built-in 3G: It can connect to a cellular network to download stuff like news headlines and email without requiring a mobile phone as a middleman.

It also lets you make phone calls–which means, essentially, that it’s a smartphone that happens to strap to your wrist. With it’s Jumbotronian screen (okay, two inches), it even looks like a wearable phone.

My pal Jared Newman has done a good job of detailing the downsides of the whole concept over at TechHive. Unless you’re Dick Tracy, you may not be comfortable holding a phone call by shouting at your wrist. Battery life is likely to be an issue. And if wireless carriers don’t tweak their shared-plan policies to acknowledge the Gear S’s existence, the monthly cost to use it may be imposing.

But when I grabbed some hands-on time with a Gear S at a Samsung event this week, the thing I liked most about it was the thing which many people may like least about it: the sheer enormity.

Smartwatches tend to be large. The Gear S is large even by smartwatch standards. It’s downright gargantuan in comparison to whatever old-school watch you might be wearing right now.

Comparing smartwatches to the conventional watches people have worn for over a century, and finding them comically oversized, is a logical gut reaction. But that’s a mistake. Smartwatches aren’t watches. They’re something new, and should be judged as such.

The Gear S has an onscreen QWERTY keyboard–an idea which seemed risible until I tried it and then concluded that it might be possible to tap out very brief snippets of text–such as responses to text messages–in a way that’s adequately speedy and accurate.