To Use Less Oil, We Need To Think About Cars As Software Platforms

Some time in the future–perhaps a decade from now–we’ll all be driving around in electric cars (probably). Battery technology will have evolved to allow longer trips on a single charge, and they’ll be significantly cheaper than they are now.

A decade from now, though? That’s a long way off. In meantime, we’re going to need other ways to reduce our dependence on oil–both because oil increases instability in the world (look at Russia’s current oil-fueled adventures) and because it contributes to climate change, a problem that really can’t wait.





The answer? According to a new documentary, called Pump, one possibility is to retrofit more of today’s vehicles to run on alternative fuels, like methanol and ethanol. It argues that this would have several benefits, and in fact isn’t nearly as difficult as many people believe. There are already nine million Flex Fuel cars on the road, and many of the rest could be converted through a combination of new chips and fresh programming.

One of the interesting points the film makes (we’ve seen an advance copy) is that a modern car is largely dictated by its software. The physical machinery is secondary to the code in the background. Therefore, retrofitting an engine is mostly about reconfiguring the car’s ECU (its operating system) rather than putting in a whole load of new parts. The clip here shows how one engineer–John Brackett from Colorado–does it. As you can see, it really isn’t too complicated.

The real problem is that most people don’t know they can hack their cars to run on different fuels. And what Brackett does is technically illegal. The Clean Air Act forbids engine modification and most vehicle shops won’t do it for you. Unless you’re a car enthusiast, and you’re prepared to bend the rules, you’re unlikely to do it.

The film features characters like John Hofmeister, an ex-Shell executive, who argues that oil companies have deliberately sought to restrict fuel choice. The documentary’s framing is to point out how the pump is a different from other shopping experiences we have. While we have hundreds of options for shampoos and stereo systems, the alternatives at the gas station mainly boil down to higher and lower grade versions of the same thing. In a sense, the fuel market today is a monopolized by a single product and a few (very rich) companies.





The makers of the film focus on choice because it’s a less polarizing topic than some other aspects of the future-of-energy debate. “The topic is loaded, because there are all these different aspects to our oil dependence,” says producer Eyal Aronoff. “The issue of choice at the pump was the best way. Because who can argue against choice?”