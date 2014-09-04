Yesware’s Poker-Chip System For Deciding Which Big Ideas To Bet On Next

At Yesware , the future of new products and innovations rests squarely in the hands of employees and a unique system involving nothing more high-tech than poker chips.

At Boston-based Yesware, a four-year-old startup that creates software for sales teams, there’s an internal goal to make working there everyone’s “best job ever,” and that mentality starts with giving its employees a stake in the company’s decisions.

Jake Levirne, Yesware’s VP of product

“There’s no single point of decision-making–no one has to be the smartest person in the room for the company to succeed,” says Jake Levirne, VP of product at Yesware. “There’s a lot of good places for ideas at Yesware, so I wanted to make sure we had a process that could gather that input.” Here’s how Yesware does it:

At the beginning of each quarter, Levirne and his prioritization team put out a solicitation for ideas on what tools or services Yesware should have, or improve, in their suite.

“There’s no way our five-person team is the most informed about all the things we should build,” Levirne says. “I have a team of customer support reps who spend their entire day talking to users. We have a sales team that’s on the phone or out in the field every day hearing feedback. We recognized as a prioritization team that the best ideas are going to come from the people who interact with our users day in and day out.”

Levirne says he took a page from Pandora by framing call-outs for suggestions as “What would we be stupid not to build in the next 90 days?”

“A lot of people have a lot of ideas and that phrasing gets everyone to think of the most critical ones,” Levirne says. Over the past three quarters, Levirne’s team has netted more than 330 ideas, which, given the fact Yesware has around 60 employees, seems pretty effective.