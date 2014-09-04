How To Keep Your Customer Loyalty Program From Being Pointless

How do brands design loyalty programs that offer clear value, build devotion, attract new customers, retain existing ones, and stand out in a sea of points, miles, and rewards?

Too often, people are motivated by an immediate discount or by fear of missing out on future rewards. But over the long term, many fail to redeem what they’ve earned because they forget or it’s too confusing. Worse yet, they feel no sense of achievement for their loyalty; sometimes the only thing people feel is customer resentment because all the rewards–their personal information and money–really go to the brand.

Earning points does not automatically translate into value for the customer or the brand. For one thing, loyalty programs lose their significance when they’re floating in a vast sea of similar points schemes–on average, people are enrolled in 10.4 loyalty programs, according to a recent report from Bond Brand Loyalty–with each points system having its own definition of value.

Major retailers like Best Buy, for example, offer points redeemable for discounts, while many major hotel chains offer points towards airfare with each stay.

If you want to delight–not confuse–your loyal customers, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

Most loyalty programs are incentives-based. But true loyalty in the customer’s mind is much less tangible; it satisfies a psychological rather than a practical need. What type of loyalty reward system gets them excited and motivated to participate?

This was what Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) wanted to know as it began to grow its business to compete with hotel mega-brands like Marriott, Hilton, and Sheraton. So the group of independent luxury hotel brands brought together hotel guests, GHA CEOs, and staff to understand what international travelers liked and didn’t like about loyalty programs. Cocreation workshops across the U.S., Asia, and Europe unearthed a core truth: customers were suffering from “points fatigue.”