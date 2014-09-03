McDonald’s Got Swedes To Play A Mobile Game During TV Commercials

Actually connecting the two devices, and behaviors, is no easy task. To launch its frozen smoothies, McDonald’s in Sweden and agency DDB Stockholm found a way to engage second screen viewers during TV commercials, creating a mobile game tied directly to the TV ad with the promise of potential free stuff.





At the start of an ad break, McDonald’s challenges viewers to open the brand’s app and play “Fruit Match.” While the other ads are running, you have time to guess which fruit will win you a free frozen smoothie. At the end of the ad break, you’re told if you’ve chosen wisely. The app is synched with the TV schedule down to the second, making it appear that the game is being played in real time, and also helped you find the times and channels the game ads would run.

The agency says it resulted in turning the ads into appointment viewing and boosted smoothie sales 18% over expectations. Never under estimate people’s appetite for some light gambling and free food.