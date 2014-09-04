3 Ways To Trick Yourself Into Feeling Less Busy

Balancing work and personal life is a known crapshoot . Even if you’re ahead of schedule on one project, you’ve gotten behind on others, and the hamster wheel spins faster.

All the while, we’re wearing how busy we are like a badge of honor, while wondering where the time goes.

Janet Choi, productivity writer and CCO of to do list app iDoneThis calls this feeling of time scarcity a wheel-spinning state: the poverty line of your productivity. Just enough gets done to stay afloat, but not as much as you’d like to reach your full potential. The more energy you spend trying to recover from time scarcity, the harder it gets. Tunnel vision closes your focus in on the immediate tasks and blocks out everything else, to the detriment of your relationships and health.

Of course, we’re not getting any less busy by sheer force of will. But there are a few mental tricks you can try to make yourself feel a little more time-affluent.

Some of us are gifted with the ability to rise, shine, and beat the day into submission. For the rest of us, it works the other way around. But no matter what, we all have a time of day when we get into a flow.

Take control by optimizing your tasks, categorically. Most office-dwelling people do a mixture of bland tasks like filing paperwork or organizing finances, and the stuff we really love about our jobs, like creating and socializing. So why waste those precious hours where you’re firing on all cylinders, on those dull daily tasks you could do in your sleep?

Experimenting with your peak hours for each task makes you more aware of how you’re spending time–whether it’s a stray 30 minutes on Facebook at 3 p.m. or a hyper-efficient mid-morning of organizing your workspace at the expense of real work. Slot your most thought-intensive duties into times when you’re naturally more energetic, and the mindless stuff for when you’re feeling drained–whether that’s after a morning coffee or mid-afternoon break.