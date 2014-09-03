With Toshiba’s $119 Encore Mini, The Dirt-Cheap Windows Tablet Is (Finally) Here

Toshiba’s new Windows 8.1 tablet, the Encore Mini , is pretty darn basic. The screen measures just 7 inches, with 1024-by-600 resolution; it’s got 16GB of storage, a Micro SD slot, Wi-Fi, and two cameras but not a whole lot else, such as an HDMI port for video hookups. The industrial design is plain and plasticky.

But the Encore Mini also has a price which instantly explains its features, or lack thereof: It’s $119. That is the cheapest Windows tablet on record from a company anyone’s ever heard of, and the cost could dip below $99 at retail.

The era of dirt-cheap tablets has been booming for a while–and even at $99, the Encore Mini would set no records. (You can find an extremely basic model for $50 or less.) It’s just that “dirt-cheap tablet” and “dirt-cheap Android tablet” have been synonymous until now. Hardware manufacturers can use Google’s operating system for free, which has made it the logical choice for a device whose profit margin, by definition, is going to be as razor-thin as they get.





On a device with a 7-inch screen, old-school desktop applications are going to feel like they’ve curled themselves into a fetal position.

Microsoft, by contrast, likes to charge for Windows–which is understandable, since charging PC makers for Windows has historically been one of the greatest business models in the history of business models. It has commanded more than $100 a copy in some circumstances. But in recent years, as very cheap Windows PCs have faced competition from devices running free operating systems–both Android and its foundation, Linux–Microsoft has responded by cutting Windows licensing fees.

And in April, Microsoft announced that it would let manufacturers put Windows 8.1 on small tablets–9 inches or less–at no charge. That’s the price cut that made a device like the Encore Mini possible.