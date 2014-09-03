How The “Game Of Thrones” Opening Would Look Made By Legendary Designer Saul Bass

Though he was known for creating logos for brands like Continental and United Airlines, and posters for movies like Vertigo and Anatomy of a Murder, legendary graphic designer Saul Bass didn’t restrict himself to static images. In his role as “visual consultant,” the artist and Academy Award-winning director of short films also worked with people like Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick to design dazzling opening credits in the style of his posters. It would be interesting to see what such an old master might do with what ended up being the hottest opening title sequence currently in the game.





A new video takes an educated guess at what a Saul Bass version of the Game of Thrones credits might look like. Created by designer Milan Vuckovic, this opening borrows the “smooth” version of the theme song Postmodern Jukebox released earlier this year to help nail down the 1960s vibe. Vuckovic borrows Bass’s trademark silhouettes, along with the typical brightly colored backgrounds–only instead of people’s bodies, the silhouettes are of more GoT-friendly fare like deer and dragons. Come to think of it, though, bodies would have been appropriate too, as long as they were castrated or burned to death with melted gold or something.



