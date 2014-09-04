6 Ways To Tell If Your Workplace Is Fair

Being a fair boss may be exhausting, and may even leave you grumpy the next day, but the upside can be worth it.

Bruce Weinstein, Ph.D., the Ethics Guy and author of Ethical Intelligence: Five Principles for Untangling Your Toughest Problems at Work and Beyond, says that fair bosses have more engaged and loyal employees who spread the good word about their companies.

He points to a recent report on CBS Sunday Morning that found over the past 15 years, companies on Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list delivered nearly twice the annualized returns than those of the general market.

“It seems to be an inherent component to being human to recognize when we’re being treated fairly, and to complain when we’re not being treated fairly,” Weinstein says.

Does your workplace play fair? Here are some fundamental elements of fairness.

Fair workplaces make their expectations and evaluation criteria known, says Michael J. Kuhar, Ph.D., a senior faculty fellow at Emory University’s Center for Ethics in Atlanta, Georgia and author of The Art and Ethics of Being a Good Colleague.

The following are made clear to employees, while company leadership adheres to them: