Cannabis Cooking Thrives In Iron Chef-style Competition

Like Magic Markers, gasoline, and other modern marvels, high-grade marijuana tastes a lot worse than it smells. Which is why its edible forms usually come in sweets (like a Space Cake) and not something more refined (like a Space Kale salad).

But with legalization snowballing, some new users on the margin are working to figure out how to get marijuana on the dinner menu. Less smoke, less high, less social stigma, and longer-lasting medicinal effects are the payoff. Yes, you can even juice it.

“In terms of food, cannabis will be seen as just another spice or herb that can be added to dishes to invoke a medicinal effect and unique flavor,” says Matt Gray, cofounder and CEO of The Stoner’s Cookbook, a site that offers high-quality DIY cannabis recipes.

And that means new cottage industries. The preprocessed edible industry is already exploding, but the emergence of a dining movement is just beginning. The Stoner’s Cookbook has 6 million active users, and the site has grown 500% since this past winter. “It’s a group of friends making medicated cookies for a birthday party,” says Gray, “or a woman making medicated salad dressing for her mother, who is going through chemotherapy, so she can sleep at night.”

To see the incipient culture in action, Gray and I meet at a “smoking club” called iBAKE Denver to witness a new event called The Medicated Chef. The concept is based largely on Iron Chef, but the dishes all include cannabis, usually in oil form, as the active ingredients are fat soluble.

The event is a success; several local chefs have turned out and at least one of them runs a high-profile kitchen. She has prepared sliced steak on toasted flatbread, with arugula and some cannabis-infused aioli. The judges sit around a circular table and sample each of the dishes.

I try the steak flatbread and a few other concoctions; you can’t even smell the key ingredient. But don’t worry: later, you’ll feel it.