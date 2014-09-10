Three Beginner Mistakes To Avoid When Eating Cannabis

You’re visiting a friend in Colorado, or Oregon, or California, and they offer you something you haven’t eaten since college: a marijuana edible. Maybe it’s something they’ve cooked themselves , or maybe it’s store-bought . What could go wrong?

Three things, probably:

1) You spend a lot of money and get nothing.

Many people spend hundreds of dollars on marijuana only to screw up the extraction process.

“When cooking with weed, it is very important to use fat (oil, butter, milk) because THC is fat soluble and not water soluble,” says Matt Gray, cofounder and CEO of The Stoner’s Cookbook. “If you want good extractions, you have to put the time and attention into following the proper steps.”

Most recipes you’ll find leave out the most important step, says Gray.

“The first mistake many people make is they forget to decarboxylate their cannabis. A lot of home chefs skip this important step, and put the plant directly into the oil or butter.