How An Offbeat Side Job Can Supercharge Your Creative Process

For the past seven years, editor and designer Brian McMullen had a dream creative job as the senior art director and one of the senior editors at literary and humor publisher McSweeney’s . He founded and ran the company’s award-winning kids’ book department, McSweeney’s McMullens (where he published his own book Hang Glider and Mud Mask in 2012), helped to launch food magazine Lucky Peach, and oversaw much of the creative direction of a brand known for its unique and dynamic visuals. And in his spare time, he’s a Lyft driver.

Brian McMullen

“Lyft has offered me a drastic change of pace and scenery,” says McMullen. “I think it’s probably useful for all creative people to put themselves into new and strange situations from time to time.”

Even though he left behind the regular paycheck this summer (“I left my job at McSweeney’s so that I can pursue, with fuller gusto and recklessness, my own work as an artist and writer,” he says), McMullen’s work as a Lyft driver is less a side job than an experience to feed and recharge his creative life.

“I signed up on a whim in May 2013, having taken a couple of rides. I’ve always liked to drive–I find it relaxing, a nice change of pace–so I gave it a shot,” he says. “My rule, since the beginning, has been that I’ll drive only when I feel like doing it. I drive almost exclusively at night, and on the weekends. I’ve gone months without driving. Typically, I drive one or two nights a week. I never schedule my driving sessions. I just do it when I feel like it. And when I get tired–usually after about five hours–I turn off the app, come home, and fall into bed.

Photo: courtesy of Brian McMullen

“I love the driving, I love the mixture of solitude and conversation,” he adds. “I love meeting a wide variety of smartphone users.”

McMullen has used this mix of downtime and spontaneous interaction to further his creative work and thought process. While driving, he uses the short but unprogrammed gaps between passengers to work on drawings. He also turns items left in his backseat into inspirational found art.

Photo: courtesy of Brian McMullen

“I checked my backseat in March, after a night of Lyfting, and found this pair of panties and this unopened bottle of Evian water,” says McMullen. “I kept these items paired like this as a kind of homemade/impromptu sculpture for a few weeks, until my wife grew tired of them hanging around and we threw them out.”