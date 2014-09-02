Fast Company is hiring an Assistant News Editor to edit breaking news and help manage our social media accounts. The Assistant News Editor manages a small team of staff and freelance writers.

The ideal candidate:

Has demonstrable experience as a business and technology reporter or editor

Has helped manage social media platforms for a professional news organization

Is conscientious and obsessed with accuracy

Is comfortable working in a fast-paced environment

Uses social media platforms (including Twitter) as a reporting tool

Is available to work evening and weekend shifts

This is an in-office job and is based in New York City only.

To apply, please send your CV and three links to your written work to Anjali Mullany, Senior Editor: amullany@fastcompany.com. Please write “ASSISTANT NEWS EDITOR APPLICATION” in the subject line of your email.