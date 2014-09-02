advertisement
Fast Company Is Hiring An Assistant News Editor

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

Fast Company is hiring an Assistant News Editor to edit breaking news and help manage our social media accounts. The Assistant News Editor manages a small team of staff and freelance writers.

The ideal candidate:

  • Has demonstrable experience as a business and technology reporter or editor
  • Has helped manage social media platforms for a professional news organization
  • Is conscientious and obsessed with accuracy
  • Is comfortable working in a fast-paced environment
  • Uses social media platforms (including Twitter) as a reporting tool
  • Is available to work evening and weekend shifts

This is an in-office job and is based in New York City only.

To apply, please send your CV and three links to your written work to Anjali Mullany, Senior Editor: amullany@fastcompany.com. Please write “ASSISTANT NEWS EDITOR APPLICATION” in the subject line of your email.

